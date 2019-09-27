John Pearson Purchases 27,500 Shares of FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS) Stock

FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS) insider John Pearson bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,340.26).

Shares of EQLS traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.19). 326,825 shares of the stock were exchanged. FairFX Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.95 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $161.92 million and a P/E ratio of 56.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of FairFX Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About FairFX Group

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

