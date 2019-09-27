JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. 219,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,361. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

