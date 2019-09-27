Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,004. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

