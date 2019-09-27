Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.15

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $156.15 and traded as low as $168.65. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 214,969 shares changing hands.

JSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.15. The stock has a market cap of $639.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.