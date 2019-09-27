JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.60 ($54.19).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €25.65 ($29.83). 32,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.95 and its 200-day moving average is €30.11. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €24.15 ($28.08) and a 12 month high of €36.25 ($42.15). The stock has a market cap of $382.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.