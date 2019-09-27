JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,609. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 2.24. Carvana has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $85.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $986.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $845,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,704.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,202,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,861 shares of company stock worth $13,900,151. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Carvana by 12,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

