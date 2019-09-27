K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €13.70 ($15.93) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.97 ($20.90).

ETR SDF opened at €12.35 ($14.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. K&S has a 1 year low of €13.15 ($15.29) and a 1 year high of €19.09 ($22.19).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

