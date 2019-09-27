Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.82

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.82 and traded as low as $32.99. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 507 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.88 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

