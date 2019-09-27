KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.74 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE KBH traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,880. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 127,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 90,459 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 116,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.