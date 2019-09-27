Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $653.24

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $653.24 and traded as high as $570.96. Keller Group shares last traded at $561.00, with a volume of 51,044 shares.

KLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective (down previously from GBX 800 ($10.45)) on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 832.80 ($10.88).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 656.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 653.24. The firm has a market cap of $404.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Keller Group’s payout ratio is -0.73%.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman acquired 20,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($148,961.19).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

