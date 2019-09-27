Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.71 ($34.54).

EPA:VIV opened at €24.94 ($29.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.12. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

