Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Receives $81.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,264,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 100,967 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

