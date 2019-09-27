KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, 3,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 23,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.37.

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.