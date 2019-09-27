Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 124,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200,817. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

