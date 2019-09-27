Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KIN. B. Riley lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

