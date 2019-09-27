Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.28 ($66.60).

KGX stock opened at €47.50 ($55.23) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.09.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

