Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $5,455,000.00

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €5,455,000.00 ($6,343,023.26) and last traded at €5.45 ($6.34), with a volume of 383388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.49 ($6.38).

A number of research firms recently commented on KCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.13 ($8.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.72.

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

