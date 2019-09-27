KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $279,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNOP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. 70,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,628. The firm has a market cap of $616.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.57. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

