KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS VOPKY traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.56.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

