Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KOSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 18,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $15.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.40. Koss has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.19.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.95%.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

