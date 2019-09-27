Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Set at C$35.00 by CIBC

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) received a C$35.00 price objective from research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF stock traded down C$1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.24. 362,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$36.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.42.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$53.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.