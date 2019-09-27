Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 841 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

