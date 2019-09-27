Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,519 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $34,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,246. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.