Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $21.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

