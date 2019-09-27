Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 202,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

