Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,909. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

