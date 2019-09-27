Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LXP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,909. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.