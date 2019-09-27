Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. FBN Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,002. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $233,859.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 562.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at $185,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

