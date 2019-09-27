Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will announce $161.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.56 million and the lowest is $160.65 million. Liberty Property Trust reported sales of $172.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year sales of $660.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.25 million to $723.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.66 million, with estimates ranging from $653.52 million to $766.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 969,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

