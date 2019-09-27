Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.