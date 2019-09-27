Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday.

LON:TEG opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.55. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ten Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

