Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) versus Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Financial Analysis

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Limoneira alerts:

54.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Limoneira and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 1 3 0 2.75 Village Farms International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. Village Farms International has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.98%. Given Village Farms International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Limoneira.

Dividends

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Village Farms International does not pay a dividend. Limoneira pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limoneira has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -4.08% -3.97% -2.18% Village Farms International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $129.39 million 2.53 $20.18 million $0.50 36.82 Village Farms International $150.00 million 3.00 -$5.42 million ($0.11) -82.91

Limoneira has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limoneira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Limoneira on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 5,000 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, and San Bernardino Counties in California, as well in Yuma County, Arizona; 900 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,600 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 1,000 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units; commercial office buildings; and a multi-use facility comprising a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.