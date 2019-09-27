Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Short Interest Down 26.8% in September

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,167. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LGF.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.