Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LGF.B traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 547,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,045. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.