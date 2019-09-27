Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGF.A. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

