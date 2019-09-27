Lobstex Price Down 15% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market cap of $391,272.00 and $93,928.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00648103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021710 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003752 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000469 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001909 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,406,569 coins and its circulating supply is 17,406,557 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

