Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.40

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $25.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

LMT traded down $5.05 on Friday, reaching $387.87. The company had a trading volume of 750,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,551. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

