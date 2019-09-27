LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 310.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of LPLA opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

