LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin sold 25,000 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $78,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,005 shares in the company, valued at $175,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRAD. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LRAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LRAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LRAD by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LRAD by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in LRAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 29,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,235. LRAD has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRAD shares. TheStreet downgraded LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC started coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

