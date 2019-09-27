Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.81 Million

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $17.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.81 million and the lowest is $17.80 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $10.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $68.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.27 million to $68.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $78.64 million, with estimates ranging from $76.48 million to $80.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 582,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.44 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.72. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $151,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,126,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,772. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.