Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.68.

LUN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.28. The company had a trading volume of 942,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.80. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$493.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.88%.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$890,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,822,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,175,474.34.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

