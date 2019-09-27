LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.65.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.48. 135,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,784. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

