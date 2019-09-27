Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 15.4% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 555,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

