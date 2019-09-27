MAI Capital Management Buys 1,243 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 18.9% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $569,044.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at $716,952.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,420 shares of company stock worth $6,825,905 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

