MAI Capital Management Has $4 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in BlackRock by 30.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 101,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.74. 167,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,994. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.72.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

