MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

