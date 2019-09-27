MAI Capital Management Invests $1.27 Million in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth $286,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.2% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8,486.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 127,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,718. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

