MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,661 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 19,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.21. 80,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.94. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In related news, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,815 shares of company stock worth $17,720,112. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.