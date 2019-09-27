MAI Capital Management Purchases 46,821 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 524.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,821 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 540,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,792 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 2,096,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,915. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $94.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

