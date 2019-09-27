MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,878,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Allergan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.75.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,000. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.