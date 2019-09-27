MAI Capital Management Sells 40,804 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 504,837 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 174,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 110,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.12.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,565,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

